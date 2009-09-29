TI gets 'go-ahead' on Qimonda assets

The U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware has approved the sale of Qimonda's manufacturing machinery to Texas Instruments. This decision concerns only the equipment and machinery of the facility in Sandston, VA.

Texas Instruments had placed a bid of $172.5 million for the equipment. TI is said to furnish a new facility with the Qimonda equipment, reports the Richmond Times-Despatch.



German chip manufacturer Qimonda had filed for insolvency protection on January 23, 2009. Qimonda's U.S. subsidiaries (Qimonda North America, Qimonda Richmond LLC) also filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on February 20, 2009.