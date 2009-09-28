Scanfil to make 30 redundant

Scanfil EMS Oy has finnished its statutory negotiations concerning the Sievi facility in Finland. The company will make 30 Sievi-employees redundant.

The restructuring was due to a weakening in demand for the Sievi facility, which caused the company to reorganise and restructure its production operations.



As a result of the negotiations 30 staff will be made redundant. A further 40 staff will be laid-off for an indefinite period. All layoffs are scheduled for the middle of October. All personnel reductions will be executed in stages until the end of March 2010.