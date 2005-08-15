Universal Appoints New President

Dover Technologies has appointed Jeroen Schmits as President of Universal Instruments Corporation. Schmits will take the helm on 23 August 2005.

Schmits has been President of Vitronics Soltec since 1999, a sister company within the Dover Technologies group. He replaces Ian deSouza who moved on from Universal Instruments earlier in the month.



In his role at Vitronics Soltec, Schmits successfully led the business to a position of market leadership in the soldering technology sector. He will be working to repeat that track record at Universal, building upon the corporation's stability with a continued focus on its robust equipment sets and localized manufacturing capabilities backed by exemplary customer service.

Schmits brings over 15 years of global circuit board assembly experience to Universal, two of those served at the company's Binghamton, NY, headquarters as Vice President of the Surface Mount/Systems Division from 1997 to 1999. He began his career in the electronics industry as Area Sales Manager for Soltec in 1989. He has a degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA from Erasmus University in Rotterdam.



Gerhard Meese, Executive Vice President of Universal Instruments' parent company Dover Technologies, will relinquish his caretaker role at Universal on 23 August. Meese is delighted that Schmits has accepted the new position at Universal and the opportunity that it presents for the organization. Meese also acknowledged the substantial contributions of outgoing Universal president, Ian deSouza, during his twelve years at Universal.



As president of Universal Instruments, Schmits will report directly to David Van Loan, President of Dover Technologies. He will relocate from The Netherlands to Binghamton, NY, with his family.