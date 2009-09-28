ABB opens factory in Poland

ABB has officially opened its production facility in Aleksandrów, in the Łódź Special Economic Zone. Furthermore, the comany plans to invest in a second facility in the area.

The company invested approximately €15 million into the production facility, which is to employ approximately 150 people in two years. Some of the manufactured products are to be sold on the Polish market. However, the majority of products will be transported to the central warehouse in Menden (Germany) to be shipped internationally, local media reports.



Moreover, the company celebrated a ground-breaking ceremony for a second facility in the area. The new factory is scheduled to start production next year. The majority of production will go to the central warehouse in Menden (Germany).