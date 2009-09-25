Microlease acquires European operations of Telogy

Microlease has acquired the European operations of its major US competitor, Telogy. The deal is in line with a three-year strategy of organic growth and acquisition of the UK-based company.

It is expected to boost the company’s turnover by around £5 million, lifting it to in excess of £30 million per annum. Microlease believes Telogy’s success in the defence and aerospace industry will complement its own strengths in the telecoms sector. The acquisition will significantly increase both its assets and expertise in this adjoining market area and provide European customers of both companies with more choice, specialist knowledge and enhanced services.



“Businesses in our target sectors have found that they can reduce capital expenditure by increasing rental/leasing requirements. They are also protecting and optimising existing investments by careful asset management. We expect these trends to continue as customers make plans for the recovery – and for further opportunities in these areas to arise as growth returns,” says Microlease CEO, Nigel Brown.



“This acquisition creates an exciting and timely opportunity for Microlease to further expand its offering to customers – to diversify and accelerate growth in accordance with our strategic plans.” The acquisition, believed to be the first stage in the company’s ambitious plans, follows the recent £19.5 million debt financing facility from Lombard Business Finance and its parent company, Royal Bank of Scotland.