RSI Appoints Nordic DFM

Sweden based Nordic DFM AB has been appointed distributor and supporter of Router Solutions Incorporated (RSI) in the Nordic and Baltic areas.

Nordic DFM AB was founded in 2004 and is focused on software solutions for the electronic industry.

In 2005 Nordic DFM AB became a member of the elnitec group. The sales and service team has been

working with software solutions for electronics for more than 7 years. "This is a positive step, we can now offer a complete working software solution for the Nordic and Baltic region. Our customers will find the software very efficient and easy to work with" Says Robert Carlson (President Nordic DFM AB).



Production of electronic equipment in Europe is difficult with the cost level today. What's left to do in order to cut costs for the producers is to work more efficient and improve incoming inspection, preparation of external and internal data. It's a fact that, with the correct tool, more than 80 % of the errors detected during production can be detected already in the preparation phase. RSI offer tools which aims to solve these problems.



Router Solutions Incorporated (RSI) is a provider of ECAD integration software for PCB visualization, assembly, test and repair. Founded in 1986, RSI has developed a range of applications for viewing, editing, analyzing and converting PCB design information into a common format for use throughout the design and manufacturing functions. With an emphasis on data preparation and analysis, RSI tools provide fast, efficient and robust methods of ensuring that complete and accurate data is made available targeting the electronics design and manufacturing environment. Advanced analysis tools including Design for Manufacturability (DFM) and Design for Testability (DFT) enable time and cost savings with problem detection prior to production. RSI technology is employed across a wide range of electronics market segments. RSI partners with several leading OEM suppliers who embed and utilize RSI products to enhance their ECAD capabilities. Additionally, thousands of fully-integrated manufacturers as well as EMS providers use RSI's flagship product, CAMCADT, around the clock, through-out the world, in mission critical applications.



Nordic DFM AB, located in Sweden, has offices in Hjo and Mullsjö. Nordic DFM AB supplies products

to optimize electronic design and PCB assembly production.