Flextronics plans handset ODM team

EMS-giant Flextronics is rumoured to set up a handset ODM team in Taiwan. The EMS-provider wants to compete with local ODMs for handset orders.

Flextronics is said to build up a handset ODM-team by the end of 2009 – at the earliest, DigiTimes reports. Flextronics was already secured EMS-orders from Sony Ericsson or Motorola, but strengthened ODM capabilities would put pressure on other ODM-providers – such as Arima, Compal or Foxconn.