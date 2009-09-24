Assembleon to continue as CyberOptics sensor customer

Assembleon has elected to retain CyberOptics as its sole supplier for the alignment sensors deployed on its current and future pick-and-place platforms.

In 2008, Assembleon, a division of Philips Electronics, Inc., announced that it would develop its own alignment sensors in-house and gradually phase out the use of CyberOptics’ alignment sensors. Sales of new alignment sensors to Assembleon accounted for approximately 10% of CyberOptics total revenues in 2008.