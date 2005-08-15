Saab wins 100 MEUR order

Saab Avitronics has received a production order from EADS Deutschland GmbH, acting on behalf of Panavia Aircraft GmbH, for series production of Radar Warning Equipment for German Tornado aircraft. The order is worth approx 100 Million Euros.

The Radar Warning Equipment is part of a major upgrade of the German Tornado fleet.



"We have utmost pride in being selected as the supplier of Radar Warning Systems to a customer of highest standards. This means that the Tornado aircraft will have a state-of-the-art system and that we are established within radar warning systems on one additional platform," says Björn Erman, President of the Saab Avitronics.



- The contract is a follow on order to the adaption and qualification program that was given in year 2001. Deliveries of production units will start by the end of 2006 and continue until 2009.



This Radar Warning Equipment is the most recent part of Saab Avitronics product portfolio in the field of airborne warning systems.



The radar warning systems designed for both today's and tomorrow's scenarios has to cope with extremely dense environments and long-range weapons. In addition to the ever-present need for short reaction times, this also requires a combination of high sensitivity, high selectivity and a high probability of intercept.



Saab is one of the world's leading high-technology companies, with its main operations focusing on defense, aviation and space. The Group covers a broad spectrum of competence and capability in systems integration.



Saab Avitronics - a merger between SaabTech of Sweden and Avitronics of South Africa - is a leading supplier of Avionics and Electronic Warfare Systems on the international market.