SwissCube

Cicor's PCBs in space with SwissCube

Photochemie AG, a Switzerland based specialist for high-tech rigid and rigid-flex printed circuit boards (PCBs) within the Cicor Technologies Group, has manufactured the circuit boards of SwissCube.

SwissCube is the first satellite entirely built in Switzerland, launched yesterday from India with the PSLV (polar satellite launch vehicle).



SwissCube was developed by the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), in collaboration with other Swiss engineering schools, universities and private industries. The scientific mission satellite will focus on the observation of the airglow phenomena. The primary mission goal is the Swiss manufactured ground-space communication between the SwissCube and the earth station.



Photochemie has manufactured all the PCBs in the only 820 g heavy and 10 cm cubical satellite.