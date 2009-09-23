EMS could compete with ODM for notebook orders

Should EMS-provider succeed in strengthening their R&D capabilities, the companies would soon be able to compete with ODMs for notebook orders, said Flextronics' Computing Market Segment president Sean Burke.

This could happen already in 2010, reports DigiTimes. Main notebook customers for Flextronics are HP (200 000 units in Q2) and Dell. It is said that Flextronics annual shipment figure (for HP) could reach 2 million units in 20010. As both EMS-giants - Flextronics and Foxconn - could reach a joint output of 10 million units, challenging ODMs could be feasible.