Endevo and Flander becomes Symbio

Symbio Group, Flander and Ardites, has announced a definitive agreement to merge the three companies to create Symbio.

"While achieving dramatic success in the past five to ten years, the offshore IT services market, and the players competing in this space, are faced with an unprecedented set of economic forces and changing customer needs that is forcing this industry to make dramatic changes in their businesses to ensure both short- and long-term growth," said David Tapper, vice president for Outsourcing and Offshore Services at IDC.



"IDC believes that success for these players will reside in their ability to either find niche areas of focus or scale up and provide end-to-end capabilities with stronger local (developed market) presence and a greater focus on outsourced/managed services, which increasingly includes provisioning of services in the form of utility-based offerings."



“Markets and technologies are converging and disrupting industries, while creating new opportunities for businesses. That’s why Symbio was formed, to deliver innovation, expertise and cost-effective execution on a global scale,” said Jacob Hsu, CEO of Symbio. “In today’s business world, it’s not justm about labor arbitrage. Our merger adds significant scale and extensive combined expertise across technologies, geographies, and industries – it’s a win-win for large enterprises that don’t have the resources to support full-time development that convergence demands. We look forward to delivering broad, innovative solutions to our global enterprise clients across their local, national and global communities.”