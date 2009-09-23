Epiq post decrease in revenue of 26% in half year

Belgium based EMS provider Epiq posted a revenue over the first semester this year of EUR 79,1 million, a decrease of 26,1% versus the same period last year.

The gross margin was EUR 6,8 million in the first six months compared to EUR 8,5 million in the same period last year. The EBIT for the first semester was EUR 2,0 million compared to EUR 4,0 million in the same period last year. Net income was EUR 0,8 million compared to EUR 2,2 million in the same period last year.



Epiq expects sales to be approximately 18% lower than in 2008 with a continuation of positive income.