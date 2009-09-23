Infineon receives state aid in Hungary

The Hungarian subsidiary of Infineon has received a state development aid of €1,3 million to support its expansion at the facility in Cegled.

The state aid that Infineon received from the Hungarian government is to support capacity expansion of €17 million at its facility in Cegled, Hungary. The company has already completed an investment of €5 million, creating 50 jobs, since the announcement of the expansion in February this year. Infineon will complete the investment in Hungary in 2012 and will create an additional 200 jobs at the Cegled plant.