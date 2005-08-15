Kitron Receives Medical Order

Norways leading EMS Provider, Kitron, has received an order on Medical Equipment to a value of up to 1,5 MEUR per year.

Under the contract, Kitron will manufacture and deliver equipment for automated microscopes which are used for analyzing blood cells.



Kitron is one of Scandinavia's leading companies in the development and manufacturing of electronics for medical, defence/marine, data/telecom, and process industries. The company has various manufacturing locations in Norway, Sweden and Lithuania. At year-end, 2004, the Group had a workforce of 1 250. It is certified in accordance with ISO 9001, ISO 9002, AQAP 110 and AQAP 120 and the ISO 1400 series.



The production will take place at Kitron's subsidiary, Kitron Flen AB, based in Flen, Sweden. The location was chosen because Kitron has its Medical competence there. The contract will initially last over two years, starting in the second quarter of 2006. The end Customer is CellaVision AB.