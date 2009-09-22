Philips increase investment in China, India, Russia & Brazil

The Netherlands-based company Philips will increase its investment into countries such as China, India, Russia and Brazil this year.

Philips is planning to increase the investment in these countries by 27% during this fiscal year - compared to the same period last year. BRIC and other growing markets - such as Poland, Ukraine, Turkey and the Middle-East - already stand for 1/3 of its revenues, said timesnow. By 2015, Philips hopes that these markets will stand for 50% of its global revenues.