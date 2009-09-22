Sanmina-SCI Alabama Facility receives certification

Sanmina-SCI has announced that its Huntsville, Alabama facility has been awarded the National Aerospace and Defense Contract Accreditation Program (NADCAP) accreditation.

Nadcap is an industry managed approach to conformity assessment of special processes that brings together technical experts from prime contractors, suppliers and representatives from government to work together and establish requirements for approval of suppliers using a standardized approach.



"This certification signifies that our Huntsville facility complies with all requirements for electronics manufacturing and special processes. In our business customers require and expect higher levels of quality performance. The Nadcap certification ensures a high-level quality management system of our special processes coupled with our certification of AS9100," said Jim Cocke, Senior Vice President of Sanmina-SCI's Defense and Aerospace Systems Division. "These standards are integrated into our manufacturing process and are the way we do business. Earning this certification is a significant accomplishment for our defense and aerospace organization and is one more example of our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality manufacturing services to our customers."