Nexans to close down in France

Cable manufacturer Nexans plans to reorganise its French operations. The company plans to lay off 387 staff and close down its production unit in Chauny.

Nexans scheduled layoffs at its production facilities in Clichy (Paris), Fumay, Jeumont, Lyon and Mehun, whilst the production unit in Chauny is to be closed down. However, the management is seeking voluntary redundancies at the facilities.



It is also said that Nexans plans to create around 50 new jobs at Nexans France and Nexans Copper France, according to lefigaro.