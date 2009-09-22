Norautron invests in future

Norautron in Vänersborg, Sweden has change to a three-shift production cycle and invested in new production equipment.

Norautron has, due to increasing amount of work, invested in a lacquer robot, Asymtek 940, one curing owen and a pick & place machine, Siemens Siplace X2 with flexible mounting head.



Norautron experienced a peak in production in June last year, which then fell, and in January the company was forced to lay off 15 employees. Now the workforce is back to the previous number and staff is now working a 3-shift working cycle. Often work extends to weekends too.



In addition, production staff had to work during the Swedish holiday period, while a successful transfer of production to Norautron's factory in Suzhou, China took place. Current orders are estimated to last until November. "Then there are a number of new projects in the pipeline", says Norautron CEO Tomas Granlund.



Norautron works extensively with client projects lasting one to two years. During the first period, the prototypes are produced. When everything is in place, volume production is scheduled (for maybe half a year). This in turn means that the company is not too susceptible to cyclical influences. Customers are found in medical, industrial and automotive.



The company currently operates a facility - with a factory floor of around 3500 m² - but has opportunity to expand should the need arise. Norautron currently has 80 staff in Sweden.