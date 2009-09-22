Electronics Production | September 22, 2009
Paul Grimme to head STMicro's Automotive Product Group
STMicroelectronics has appointed Paul Grimme as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Automotive Product Group (APG), reporting to Chief Executive Officer Carlo Bozotti. Grimme’s appointment comes several months after joining STMicroelectronics as Deputy General Manager of APG.
“When he joined the Company in April, Paul brought a deep awareness of the market and a wealth of valuable experience to ST. Over the last five months, he has had a chance to observe ‘the ST Way’ working closely with Ugo Carena, the retiring general manager of APG. Paul has also demonstrated that he is the right person to carry on ST’s success story in automotive semiconductors,” said Carlo Bozotti, President and CEO of STMicroelectronics.
Mr Grimme began his career at Motorola, where he held positions of increasing responsibility in product engineering, marketing and operations management. He also served as corporate vice president and general manager of the 8/16-bit Products Division. In 1999, Mr Grimme was promoted to vice president and general manager of the Advanced Vehicle Systems Division. He later served as Senior Vice President of the Transportation and Standard Products Group and continued in that role at Freescale Semiconductor when Motorola spun off of its semiconductor business. Before joining ST, Mr Grimme served as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Freescale Semiconductor’s Microcontroller Solutions Group
Retiring Corporate Vice President Ugo Carena joined ST in 1997, and was appointed to head the newly formed Printer Division shortly thereafter. His dedication, commitment and hard work laid a solid foundation for ST’s success in microfluidics and later, in ST’s leadership in Automotive products. Mr Carena will remain with ST in a supporting role in the Automotive Product Group through the end of 2009.
