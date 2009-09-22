Havells Sylvania to lay off 180 in Belgium

Havells Sylvania Lighting Belgium is said to lay off 180 employees in its Belgian operation.

Havells Sylvania Lighting Belgium, headquartered in Tienen, is to lay off 182 staff, La Libre Belgique reports. The manufacturer of lighting equipment currently employs 400 staff. The planned layoffs are scheduled for the 4Q this year.