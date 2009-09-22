Bosch: worldwide layoffs affect 167 in Belgium

As part of the global restructuring measure announced last week, the German automotive supplier Bosch is to lay off 167 employees at its Belgian operations.

Last week, the group announced that it will reduce worldwide staff numbers to 270000, representing the layoff of 10000 staff. The headcount in its automotive businesses will drop from 168,000 to some 160,000 – a reduction which is still moderate compared to the overall decline in sales.



The Bosch Group expects sales for 2009 to fall by about 15%, to some €38 billion. In the company's automotive businesses, sales may decline by as much as 20%. As a consequence, operating result will be clearly negative, last weeks statement said.