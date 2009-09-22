PolyIC & Thin Film pilot roll-to-roll printed memory production

PolyIC and Thin Film Electronics have jointly manufactured fully functional re-writable polymer memory products in a high-volume roll-to-roll printing process.

Now, companies can add interactivity to their existing product lines as well as create entirely new toys and games with added value for both consumers and brand owners.



Rolf Åberg, CEO of Thinfilm, stated: “We are very pleased by the results of the collaboration with PolyIC, and with their ability to produce Thinfilm polymer memory in a high volume, cost effective printing process. PolyIC, which is owned by Siemens and Leonhard Kurz, is a stable, long-term production partner for Thinfilm, as we start providing our customers and partners with memory products in large volumes. Furthermore, we can in the future integrate our memory technology with PolyIC’s thin film transistor technology, enabling PolyIC and Thinfilm to jointly address significant market opportunities, such as printed RFID (radio frequency identification) products.”



“PolyIC has developed and built up a roll-to-roll production process for printed electronics, and has successfully demonstrated its first printed RFID tags. Thinfilm's memory technology is complementary to our own technology, and by using our process and production technology, we have been able to successfully manufacture stand-alone Thinfilm memory products that satisfy our current customer requirements. As a complement to our PolyID and PolyLogo product lines, we look forward to developing products combining Thinfilm’s and our technology", commented Wolfgang Mildner, Managing Director at PolyIC.