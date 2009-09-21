TES becomes new Telit Competence Centre

The French EMS-provider TES Electronic Solutions will be the new Telit Competence Centre in France, developing high-performance telematics solutions based on Telit’s M2M technology.

Customers will benefit from a significantly shorter time to market, lower integration costs and state-of-the-art telematics technology. The main task of the Telit Competence Centres is to develop and produce new designs for specific customer applications for GSM/GPRS products based on M2M technology from Telit. As part of the reference platform strategy, TES designs and produces customised telematics hardware and software solutions that can then be quickly transferred to serial production.



On the strength of its comprehensive expertise in the field of RS design, TES is an ideal partner for Telit. “The experts at TES offer the entire development process, from the idea to the complete product design," says Felix Marchal, Global VP Sales Telit Communications PLC. “Customers therefore receive all the development stages from a single source, which satisfies our own requirements in terms of excellent customer service. Consequently, TES is absolutely ideal as a partner for our Competence Centre.”