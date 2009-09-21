Unimicron is strategic partner of Ruwel

Unimicron is to be the new strategic partner - alongside the financial investor BlueBay - of the German PCB manufacturer Ruwel.

Ruwel is a European PCB manufacturer focussed on the global automotive industry, while Unimicron is specialised in the segments of telecommunications, computer and consumer electronics. From that point, both companies complement each other perfectly.



Ruwel will take on the distribution of Unimicron's products in Europe, whilst opened access to Asian manufacturing capacities to its customers. The Taiwanese company has 14 production sites (7 in Taiwan and 7 in China).