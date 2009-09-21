Altium builds EMEA management team

Altium has appointed Martin Harris as Vice President, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). He succeeds Frank Hoschar who has moved to Altium’s headquarters in Sydney to become Director of Marketing for Altium worldwide.

Mr Harris has more than 24 years’ experience in the technology sector. Before Altium, he worked in regional director and managing director roles with Autodesk in Asia, as Sales Director with PROCAM Systems Austria, Channel Director at MacFuture Technology RSA, and at Schlumberger Technologies. Most recently, he was with Machine Relationship Management GmbH (MRM) as Chief Sales Officer.



Altium has also appointed Jean-Paul Seuren as Licence Compliance Manger EMEA. In this newly-created position Mr Seuren will develop anti-piracy licence compliance programmes in the EMEA region, including in Russia and other east European countries.



Jacqueline Künzel has been appointed as Altium’s new Associate Director – People and Performance EMEA. She has extensive experience in international HR, training and development, and business partnering. In her prior roles Jacqueline worked as a HR Manager for 3i Deutschland, HR consultant with O2 Telefonica and served as a HR Business Partner with Johnson Controls.