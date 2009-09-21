NCAB buys Capinor AB

NCAB has signed an agreement with Capinor Holding AS for the acquisition of 100% of the shares of Capinor AB. This means that NCAB take over the operation of Capinor AB.

NCAB see this as an opportunity to further strengthen its position in the Swedish market. During a transition period Capinor AS will assist with the transfer of the business. The selling of Capinor AB does not have an impact on Capinors activities in Norway or in China.



"Based on current circumstances, we have found the best solution for our customers. We would not ourselves be able to maintain a sufficiently high level of service to our customers in Sweden and therefore chose to sell our Swedish operation to NCAB, who is a competent and responsible supplier of printed circuit boards in Europe. We are convinced that NCAB will be able to drive business forward in a way that will satisfy our customers in Sweden, "says Atle Jensen, Managing Director, Capinor AS.