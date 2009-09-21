Komax restructure automotive-related wire segment

The Komax Group is now concretizing its restructuring plans for its automotive-related wire processing business.

With recovery in the automotive-related business areas no more than hesitant, Komax is adjusting its capacities and structures to the changed market environment in line with its announcement of 25 August. Some 25 jobs are being eliminated at the Dierikon and Stans production sites, while a further 15 will be eliminated abroad. The affected employees will receive assistance from Komax.