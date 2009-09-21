tbp expands its EMS services

A Benelux Electronics Manufacturing Services provider tbp has expanded its EMS services with the opening of a German Sales Office based in Zirndorf, Germany.

The German Sales Office will provide design, development and service support to German customers and is in line with tbp’s European expansion plan - the company currently has Sales Offices in Dirksland, the Netherlands and Geel, Belgium.



“Our expansion into the German market is in line with our growth strategy,” says Ton Plooy, CEO, tbp electronics. “Tbp adds enormous value to its customers by its ability to be a ‘near-source’ European EMS provider. Our customers are mainly in high-tech markets and, due to the complexity of their products, they require 24/7 support in order to quickly deploy a solution. Last year, we appointed a Business Development Manager for Germany and it quickly became clear that we would require an even stronger presence in Germany if we were to live up to our reputation of being a quality and service leader.”



The newly appointed Business Development Manager is Jürgen Westenkirchner. Westenkirchner has over 10 years’ experience in Hardware Design and PCB Layout and from 2003 headed up the sales division of Jumatech, a PCB supplier with special high power PCBs.



Westenkirchner will work closely together with Dr. Bas Dorren, Business Development Manager to develop new business throughout Germany.