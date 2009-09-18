Carlo Gavazzi expects recovery by the end of this year

EMS-provider Carlo Gavazzi, based in Zejtun, Malta, is expecting to see a recovery at the end of this year.

The company is expecting to see some recovery to its order book, believes that the recession has bottomed out in the company’s most important markets, such as Germany and France.



In March this year, the company followed 4-day week, but didn't lay off any staff. According to Mr. Brincat, General Manager at the Zejtun facility, it is still too early to say that the recession is over, but the company expects to see a recovery by the end of the year, according to di-ve.