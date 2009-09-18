EuroTech build new PCB facility in UK

Eurotech are pleased to announce that as of September 1st 2009 work has commenced on the building of a new PCB manufacturing factory as part of a multimillion pound investment at it's Salterton Road site in Exmouth, Devon, UK.

The new facility, totalling 35,000 sq ft, is being built as part of a major redevelopment of the Eurotech site in Exmouth. The facility will contain new and improved equipment including new plating lines and will allow Eurotech to better match the requirements of capability and capacity for future UK, European and worldwide customers.



Managing Director Kelvin Leigh commented: "In the current climate we are pleased to be able to announce further evidence of our commitment to UK manufacturing and to our customers. We believe this investment will not only improve our technical capabilities but also allow us to improve production flow through our plant. As always our drive for improvement remains customer focused and we plan to stay one step ahead in supporting our customers worldwide"