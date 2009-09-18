Sidler Automotive not to move to Böblingen

Sidler Automotive, part of global player Flextronics, is apparently not moving to Böbling as was previously announced. The union now even fears layoffs for the company

The automotive supplier Sidler Automotive is not to move to Böbling, the local newspaper Tagblatt reports, citing the general manager Stefan Osswald. However, information on possible layoffs in the company were declined. It is rumoured that up to 100 of the currently 160 employees could lose their jobs.



EMS-giant Flextronics had acquired the company in mid-2007 and 130 staff had received a job guarantee until the end 2009. However, the majority of the production is now carried out in Flextronics' Hungarian facility in Sarvar.