Leoni with Solar contract

Germany-based Leoni is equipping the Lieberose solar farm in Brandenburg (Germany) with special cables, which will carry the current from about 700,000 solar modules. Leoni is currently expanding its capacity for further growth in the renewable energy market.

Leoni is equipping the solar power plant with installation cables, which will carry the electricity generated by the approximately 700,000 solar modules to the system’s inverters. More than 1,000 kilometres of this highly sophisticated cable will be installed for this purpose. “It meets the heavy demands to which the solar modules themselves are also subjected,” explains Marc Ziegler, purchasing coordinator of juwi Solar GmbH: Leoni’s cable is extremely weather resistant and has an expected useful life of at least 150,000 operating hours, which allows it to be used for more than 30 years.



Leoni is expanding its capacity to produce solar cables to meet the rising demand in these two most important photovoltaic markets. “We are experiencing growing demand for our products and services in the area of renewable energy. There is call especially for our technological knowledge, global footprint and ability to supply cables and cable systems on a just-in-time basis,” said Dr Klaus Probst, President and CEO of Leoni AG.