More orders to EMS providers coming from Motorola

Mobile phone manufacturer Motorola will probably release orders for several tens of millions of its 2.5G feature phones.

The Chinese and Taiwan based manufacturers are expected to benefit most from this deal. According to Digitimes, Motorola’s current production partners are Compal, Foxconn, Chi Mei, Foxlink, Arima and Qisda. They are all hoping to get a piece of this deal.



However Digitimes source also said that Taiwan base producers should also watch out Chinese producers, especially TCL, which is also expected to receive a piece of the 2.5G feature phone order.