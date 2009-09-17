Arrow gets exclusive deal in Denmark on software

A unit of Arrow Electronics Inc. has been designated the sole distributor of certain SAP Nordics business software to resellers in Denmark, the company announced Wednesday morning.

Arrow Enterprise Computing Solutions, which has Denmark offices in Copenhagen and Århus, is based in Englewood, Colo. SAP, a business software company, is based in Walldorf, Germany , according to newday.com



"Combining SAP's BusinessObjects solutions with our existing mix of software suppliers, Arrow ECS now has a clear synergy between software systems," said Jorgen Winther, vice president, Nordics, Arrow ECS. "This agreement strengthens our profile in the very interesting midmarket in Denmark and the Nordics."