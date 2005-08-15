Weaker Western EU Chip Sales

According to DMASS (the Distributors' and Manufacturers' Association of Semiconductor Specialists), the European semiconductor distribution market showed signs of weakness in the first half of 2005.

European Sales in the first six months were 2.34 billion Euros, which is 4,5% lower than the same period 2004.



The strongest markets for semiconductor sales were the Czech Republic (14,2%) and Russia (13,8%). All western European countries declined. Sweden declined most of the Western European countries: 25,3%.



According to DMASS chairman, Gary Nevison, 2005 is driven by a slow market and some uncertainties of the RoHS and WEEE directories and their impact on the industry.

