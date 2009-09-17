Fideltronik invest into a new SMT line

In September 2009, Fideltronik finished 9-month-long process of expand its facility in Sucha Beskidzka (Poland) by another 2.000 sq.m.

After the expansion, the company operate 18.000 sq.m. of production capacity in various locations. Recent investment, partly financed by European Union, was realized as a part of a bigger project, aimed on development of LED lighting technology competence in the company.



Additionally, a new SMT line was also completed of 25.000 cph to cover expected increase in customers demand in 4Q.2009.