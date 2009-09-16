Cencorp & Savcor Alfa to consolidate

Following Finland based supplier of automated manufacturing solutions Cencorp’s acquisition of Savcor Alfa Oy earlier this year, Cencorp have finalised their business strategy going forward and re-locates headquarter.

The priority will be to provide customers with a more comprehensive range of fully automated manufacturing solutions to replace the standard machine operator at market competitive rates. It is Cencorp’s intention to grow by acquisition.



This will be achieved by maximising the economies achieved by integrating these two companies, expanding the areas of activity, increasing the product offering and reducing costs. These activities will be focused in Europe, the Americas, Russia and Asia.



To enable Cencorp to achieve these objectives in the slow market conditions that currently prevail, Cencorp’s parent company, Savcor Group Oy, has committed the necessary additional financing facility.



Cencorp will be reducing overheads by combining operations and concentrating on areas of key strength by locating their R & D facility in Salo and in Mikkeli. The current headquarters at Lohja will close before June 1, 2010 once the production and processes have been re-located. The company now intend to concentrate on R & D, sales and marketing, after sales service and providing total customer support, whilst outsourcing the manufacture of equipment to key partners located in strategic global locations.