Zuken streamlines Cadstar sales and support in the UK

Zuken has streamlined support and sales of Cadstar in the UK by promoting established UK Cadstar distributor Quadra Solutions to the role as sole distributor within the market.

Quadra will now be responsible for all Cadstar sales and first line support. Existing customers of the former second UK distributor, Quantum EDS, will automatically be transferred to Quadra, as the sole contact for all Cadstar sales and support in the UK.



"Becoming the sole Cadstar reseller for the UK market is something that Quadra Solutions has worked very hard to achieve. We are delighted that we will be representing Zuken for Cadstar on an exclusive basis in the UK and look forward to building and strengthening our business relationships further with both our existing and new customers." Steve Dobson, Director, Quadra Solutions.