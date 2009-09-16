Electronics Production | September 16, 2009
LFoundry opens support centre in the UK & Ireland
LFoundry opens a technical support centre in the UK & Ireland, and begins a series of specialised mixed signal analog events.
LFoundry, a European advanced mixed signal foundry provider is experiencing significant market traction and customer growth in mainland Europe whilst at the same time gaining strong interest from a broad customer base in the UK and Ireland.
Michael Lehnert CEO of LFoundry commented, “ I firmly believe that the LFoundry business model with its strong emphasis on technical collaboration has been instrumental in LFoundry winning a number of key high production volume customers. I now intend to deploy a similar strategy in the UK and Ireland and consequently I have now opened an office here, focused on providing our customers with the type world class mixed signal analog design and technology support required to ensure their market potentials are realised. “
The LFoundry technical support centre will be based in the Dublin area although it is envisaged that key customer support will be provided at the customers sites throughout the territory to ensure maximum customer benefit.
Lehnert also commented that he plans to begin a series of technical workshops throughout the UK and Ireland aimed at providing engineers and technical managers a opportunity to experience LFoundry technologies and advanced mixed signal design techniques. The first of these workshops will be focused on LDMOS and High Voltage circuit design techniques and is scheduled for October 2009.
Q4 will also see the launch of a special “Mixed Signal and Analog Design Challenge” aimed at promoting the art of mixed signal design in Europe. The winner will be awarded a prestigious prize that will enable a design to be taken from conception to pre production release using LFoundry technology and resources all free of charge.
