Ukraine attracts more EMS investments

Ukraine is expected to attract significant investments in the EMS segment over the coming years.

“Ukraine has witnessed the advent of many key tier 1 EMS companies as well as OEMs in primary vertical markets over the past decade. However, concerns over corruption continue to deter many EMS companies from investing in Ukraine. These days, when the recession is forcing companies to optimize their reserves, Ukraine is expected to attract significant investments in the EMS segment, "observes Harish Natesan, Frost & Sullivan's Research Analyst from Electronics & Security group. Frost & Sullivan holds its 2009 quarterly Analyst Briefing presentation on the Ukrainian Electronics Manufacturing Market.



Highlights of the briefing include macroeconomic analysis, separate market segment analysis for OEM and EMS markets, Revenue forecasts for the market segments, a 360 degree view of the market from supplier and end user perspective.



