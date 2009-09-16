Elektromekan receives medical certificate

Sweden based EMS provider Elektromekan has achieved certification under the medical devices standard ISO 13485.

“For many years Elektromekan have been certified under the standards for Quality and Environment, ISO 9001 and ISO 14001. Our new certification gives us a confirmation that we have very high quality of our processes and high competence in the organization," says Quality manager Joakim Thorén who has led the effort to certify Elektromekan.

"We see this certification as a next step of our continuous efforts to expand our business. We already have number of customers in the demanding medical field. We treat certification as recognition of our continuous efforts. This is also part of Elektromekan strategy of working with highly demanding clients and allows us to continue expansion in medical technology” concludes Ilmars Osmanis, CEO.



Elektromekan is one of Scandinavia's major producers of electronics products and offer complete solutions or initiatives within both the technology, industrialization and sourcing to production and logistics. The service offering covers the entire chain from the industrialization phase to after-market services.

The company is a part of the Latvian EMS Group Hanzas Elektronika, a fast growing Latvian EMS group providing manufacturing services to business customers. Company group turnover is around 40MEur. The company consists of 3 subsidiaries and runs 3 technologically compatible plants (2 of them in the Low Cost Country area) – providing production capacity backup, supply reliability and scalability of manufacturing processes – together with 4 sales offices and a total of 250 employees. The service range covers the entire chain from design and industrialization phase to after-market services.