AT&S Chairman to step down

Harald Sommerer, Chairman of AT&S’s Management Board, has decided not to extend his appointment when it expires on 30 June 2010.

At his request, the Management Board appointment of Dr. Harald Sommerer (42), Chairman of the AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik (AT&S) Management Board, expiring on 30 June 2010, will not be extended. He gives the need for new challenges – after more than 12 years of working for AT&S – as the reason for his decision. Because the Executive Committee of the Supervisory Board has been given advance notice, there will be ample time to search for a suitable successor and arrange for the smooth and orderly transfer of responsibilities.



Harald Sommerer joined AT&S as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board on 1 September 1997, and has been Chairman of the Board since 1 July 2005. In these twelve years he played a decisive part in the development of AT&S Group. AT&S’s stock exchange listing in 1999 took place during his time, as did the successful internationalisation of the Group and the implementation of a coherent, long-term growth strategy. During this period, AT&S transformed itself from an Austrian enterprise with three plants in Styria, 1,300 employees and annual sales of EUR 130m into an international business with production facilities in Austria, China, India and Korea, a total of some 5,500 staff and sales of EUR 450m in the financial year 2008/09.