M+W Zander to build batteries in Finland

M+W Zander receives order from European Batteries for new lithium ion cell factory in Finland.

International engineering company M+W Zander has been awarded a contract from the Finnish battery manufacturer European Batteries Oy to engineer and construct the process rooms of its new battery factory.



The factory in Varkaus, Finland, will produce large lithium ion battery cells for the automotive industry, the energy sector and other industrial applications. Production is scheduled to start next year. The factory has a planned annual capacity of 300 Mwh.



The order for M+W Zander comprises the design and construction of cleanrooms and dry rooms for highly sensitive production processes. This includes the assembly of electrodes and separators, as well as filling the cells with electrolyte. Maintaining high quality and peak performance of the batteries demands a constantly low humidity level. This is provided by high-performance adsorption dehumidification devices and special vapor-tight walls and ceiling systems as well as airlocks.



The Varkaus factory will use state-of-the-art battery technology that was developed by European Batteries in close cooperation with its US technology partner K2 Energy Solutions Inc. The two companies work closely together in developing the world’s leading high-capacity batteries.



European Batteries Oy has also an affiliate company Oy Finnish Electric Vehicle Technologies Ltd. (FEVT) who uses the lithium ion batteries in their offerings. FEVT supplies the patented battery management and control system that controls the linked battery cells, enabling them to be used as high-performance batteries in a broad range of applications.