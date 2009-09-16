Flextronics to produce charge spots for Better Place

For the production of charge spots, Better Place has signed an agreement with Flextronics.

Better Place and Flextronics will jointly engineer, develop and stress-test 1,000 next generation charge spots in the field before deciding to scale up volume to 100,000 production-grade charge spots by 2011.



Such an order will represent the largest order for charge spot production in the history of the industry. Better Place currently is field testing nearly 800 charge points in Israel in a variety of private and public locations including curbside locations, parking lots, shopping malls and private residences.



Better Place awarded the contract to Flextronics because of its ability to give Better Place competitive advantage through Flextronics’ global scale and expertise across the industries that Better Place intersects, namely automotive, infrastructure and consumer devices.