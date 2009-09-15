Connector market grew 9.1% 2008

Bishop and Associates has just released a new research report providing analysis of the World Industrial Market for Connectors. Total world sales amounted to 5317.9 million USD in 2008 and had grown by 9.1% over the previous year.

The report includes a chart for the industrial market for connectors 2008, which shows that Europe represents 39% of the world market, North America 27%, Japan 14%, Asia / Pacific 8%, China 6% and the rest of the world 6%.



As the world’s fourth largest connector market, behind Automotive, Computer & Peripherals and Telecom/Datacom, the industrial market is large enough to attract global connector manufacturers and at the same time, it’s so diverse that it offers plenty of opportunities for niche layers and specialized connector manufacturers.



This makes the Industrial Market for Connectors stand out from most other connector markets and the report illustrates this unique characteristic by dedicating eight chapters on different market segments ranging from Industrial Controls to Robotics and Civil Engineering.