Richardson acquires A.C.T

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has acquired German based display technology, A.C.T. Kern GmbH & Co. KG.

Located in Donaueschingen in southern Germany the A.C.T. Kern group of display specialists combined with Richardson's Pan European sales and marketing team will provide customers with a complete range of custom display solutions.



Edward J. Richardson, Chairman and CEO Richardson Electronics, stated, "We are extremely pleased with the addition of A.C.T. Kern to the Richardson family of companies. A.C.T. Kern combined with our Display Systems Group gives us the technical resources to expand our display solutions business on a global basis.



"We are very happy with the merger of A.C.T. Kern and Richardson Electronics, which will provide the resources necessary to market our entire line of display solutions throughout Europe and the Mid East," stated Uli Kern, Managing Director A.C.T. Kern.



Richardson Electronics, Ltd. is a global provider of "engineered solutions," serving the RF and wireless communications, industrial power conversion, security and display systems markets. The Company delivers engineered solutions for its customers' needs through product manufacturing, systems integration, prototype design and manufacture, testing and logistics.



A.C.T. Kern GmbH & Co. KG is one of the leading display technology companies in Europe, with world wide customers in industry, OEM, medicine, multimedia, IT trading, system houses and many more.

