New top positions at Fujitsu Microelectronics Europe

Dr. Joji Murakami, a Fujitsu career executive with many years’ experience in the semiconductor industry, has been named as the company’s new President.

He is based at FME's European headquarters in Langen, near Frankfurt. Murakami succeeds Shimpei Hirata who has returned to Japan to take up his new position with Fujitsu's Electronic Devices Division. Joji Murakami was previously Corporate Vice President at Fujitsu Microelectronics Limited (FML) in Japan and before that Executive Vice President of Fujitsu’s Electronic Devices Business Unit.



Brendan Mc Kearney, Vice President, Sales and Supply Chain at FME, has also been appointed Managing Director of FME. Mc Kearney joined Fujitsu in 1989. He has held a number of marketing positions within the company starting in Marketing Communications before moving to non-volatile memory and spending almost five years as Memory Marketing Manager. He later managed several Business Units until he was appointed Senior Sales Director in 2001, the post he held until becoming Vice President, Sales and Supply chain in July 2007.