Essemtec strengthens UK activities

Essemtec breaks with Contax Ltd. and collaborates with two independent marketing partners in Great Britain and Ireland that orient their product range primarily towards Essemtec products.

Essemtec, Swiss manufacturer of production and customized solutions for the electronics and solar industries, is availing of the insolvency of Contax Ltd. and intensifying marketing with two new partners in Great Britain and Ireland. Key Production Equipment Ltd. (KPE) will take over England, Wales and Scotland, while Contax Automation Ltd. will concentrate on the Irish market.



KPE was founded only recently, but already has many years of experience in electronics, particularly with machines from Essemtec. The former Contax employees who were taken over by KPE make this possible.



In the area of manual production machines, nothing will change. This product area has been and will continue to be supported by PM Tech Ltd.



In Ireland, too, the marketing of Essemtec will be intensified. Contax Automation Ltd. already handled representation, but the news is that it is now an independent company. It can determine the range of products itself and work directly with the manufacturer. Contax Automation Ltd. is making use of this and also orienting its product range more strongly towards Essemtec products.