Altrel expand production area

Altrel is more and more involved in the integration of complete products. Their for the France based company Altrel has recently opened a new 400m2 production unit.

To make it contiguous to the current production areas we have also moved the R&D department to a nearby unit with reinforced security. The new production unit has been fitted out with an energy distribution matrix, making it easy to re-configure depending on which new product is to be made.